ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and $2.85 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00815569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00083368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.39 or 0.07879109 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.