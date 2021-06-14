$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.56. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

