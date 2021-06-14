Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $138.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

