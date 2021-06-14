Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 12,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,530,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Specifically, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,082,992 shares of company stock worth $14,357,732. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 28.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,320 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.4% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

