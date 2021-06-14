Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $106.85. 6,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.