Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $791,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

