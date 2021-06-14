Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Shares of SOTK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.