ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00. The stock traded as high as C$46.14 and last traded at C$46.12, with a volume of 17592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.78.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.31.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.13.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

