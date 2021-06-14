Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in May

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.2 days.

OTCMKTS SGBAF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGBAF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

