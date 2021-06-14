Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $219.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.86.

ASND stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

