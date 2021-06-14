Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

