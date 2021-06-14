IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,540 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 1.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 1,729.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. 13,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,900,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

