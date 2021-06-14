Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.18. 26,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,803. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.