Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 298.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 68,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $1,191,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.75. 162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.31.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

