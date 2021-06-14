Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.01. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,532. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

