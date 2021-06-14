Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $31.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,773. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

