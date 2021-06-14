Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Increases By 143.5%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFIE. Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

