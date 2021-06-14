IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.42 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 486,032 shares during the period. O-I Glass comprises about 5.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

OI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

