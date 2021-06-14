Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 99,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 229,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

