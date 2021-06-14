Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 861 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.60 and a 1-year high of $284.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.