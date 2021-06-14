Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $152.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NXST stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,147. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock worth $6,673,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

