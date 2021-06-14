Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

