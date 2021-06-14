Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $75.86

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. 3,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.