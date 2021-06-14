Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head to Head Review

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Veritex alerts:

83.1% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Veritex pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 27.84% 8.86% 1.20% Merchants Bancorp 48.06% 38.04% 2.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 4.84 $73.88 million $1.56 23.17 Merchants Bancorp $410.26 million 2.92 $180.53 million $5.77 7.20

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veritex and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.07%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.39%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Veritex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 full-service branches and one mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex; 12 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area; and one branch in Louisville, Kentucky. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts; and multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in various states, including Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.