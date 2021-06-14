Energycoin Market Capitalization Tops $118,970.65 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $118,970.65 and $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00038729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007537 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

