Curate (XCUR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.73 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00004037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,031,739 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

