Nixon Capital LLC Buys 9,798 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 3.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.10% of YETI worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,348,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.64. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

