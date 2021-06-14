FCA Corp TX Purchases 627 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. 163,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,243. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.