Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises about 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sunrun worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 111,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,221.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,956 shares of company stock worth $14,931,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

