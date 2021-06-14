1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,871 shares of company stock worth $2,911,485. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.20 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

