1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 339,258 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 461,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.
In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Story: Equity Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.