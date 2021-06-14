Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $299.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.27, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.75 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

