Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,856,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

