FCA Corp TX Sells 130 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

FCA Corp TX lowered its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up approximately 1.8% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.55% of Chase worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Chase by 104.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chase by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chase by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

In related news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

