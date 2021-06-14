White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

