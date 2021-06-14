Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $151.94 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,738 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $151,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 142,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Abiomed by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

