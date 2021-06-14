Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Update

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISCNF stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

