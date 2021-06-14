Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MN opened at $8.01 on Monday. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

