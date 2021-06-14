Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of MN opened at $8.01 on Monday. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.07.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.
Manning & Napier Company Profile
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
