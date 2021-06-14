Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $184,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 243,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,385,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

