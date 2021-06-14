Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 34,370 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $270,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $546.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $545.20. The company has a market cap of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

