Comparing Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98% T. Rowe Price Group 41.97% 33.97% 24.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.55 $468.20 million $5.27 21.62 T. Rowe Price Group $6.21 billion 7.09 $2.37 billion $9.58 20.25

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cboe Global Markets and T. Rowe Price Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 3 5 9 0 2.35 T. Rowe Price Group 2 7 1 0 1.90

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus target price of $105.81, suggesting a potential downside of 7.12%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus target price of $163.90, suggesting a potential downside of 15.49%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Cboe Global Markets on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

