Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

