Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after acquiring an additional 324,933 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

NYSE:MMP opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

