2key.network Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $282,189.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,902,348 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

