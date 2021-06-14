ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $12.82 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $894.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

