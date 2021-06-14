Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $66.55

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.