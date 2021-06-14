Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,723 shares of company stock valued at $84,986,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

