Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 15.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $121,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $198.28 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $136.18 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

