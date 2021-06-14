Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period.

SPSB stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32.

