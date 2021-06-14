Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.90.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

